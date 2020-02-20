Hibs chief blasts SFA disciplinary process, Griffiths blow for Celtic, Rangers to appeal £15k fines, Hearts boss running out of patience - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Dempster blasts SFA disciplinary process

Hibs chief executive Leeann Dempster has launched a scathing attack on the SFA disciplinary process, stating that it needs changed in the aftermath of Inverness Caledonian Thistle failing in a bid to overturn a red card for James Keatings. (Evening News)

Stendel's patience wearing thin

Daniel Stendel has claimed only 2,000-5,000 fans would turn up in Germany if a team performed like Hearts is but the head coach has vowed to fight until the very last game. (Evening News)

Kamberi 'could start against Braga'

Steven Gerrard has hinted that on-loan Hibs striker Florian Kamberi could start for Rangers against Braga tonight. (The Scotsman)

Gers to appeal SFA fines

Rangers will appeal the £15,000 fines dished out to them yesterday by the SFA relating to incidents in December matches against Hibs and Celtic. (The Scotsman)

Griff absence won't upset gameplan

Neil Lennon insists Leigh Griffiths' absence won't upset Celtic's game plan as they look to get a result in Denmark tonight when they face Copenhagen. (The Scotsman)

Tav back on spot-kicks

Rangers captain James Tavernier insists he's ready to resume penalty-taking duties after being taken off spot-kicks earlier this term. (The Scotsman)

Boyce a doubt for St Mirren clash

Liam Boyce is a doubt for Hearts' must-win game against St Mirren on Friday night. The Northern Ireland striker hasn't trained all week through illness. (Evening News)

Clarke's league remark 'a throwaway comment'

SFA chief Ian Maxwell has claimed Scotland manager Steve Clarke made a throwaway comment when he suggested the league programme could be brought forward to help the international players recover before the Nations League play-off semi-final with Israel. (Daily Record)

SFA 'won't ditch cup replays'

The Scottish FA has no plans to do away with cup replays in a bid to ease fixture congestion. (The Sun)