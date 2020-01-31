.

Hibs ace wants Ibrox move, Rangers do deal for £10m defender, Hearts eye trio, Celtic keen on £8m ace, Aberdeen flop to depart - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

It's finally here, the January transfer window deadline day in Scotland which closes at midnight tonight.

It is set to be a hectic day around the SPFL as teams try to finalise their last bits of business. With the top flight tight across the league, what clubs can do in the final hours may prove crucial, whether it is in a good way - they sign someone who is going to be an important player - or a bad way - they lose a key cog. There's sure to be little respite. Here's all the latest news and transfer gossip from the Ladbrokes Premiership and beyond.

Florian Kamberi has emerged as a surprise target for Rangers. Add the player wants to leave Hibs to join the the Ibrox side. A loan deal with an option to buy the player for 750k has been mooted. There is also interest from Poland and Italy (Daily Record)

1. Kamberi wants Rangers move

If Rangers fail in their attempt to sign Kamberi they will pursue Livingston ace Lyndon Dykes. The striker has scored 11 goals this campaign and has been scouted by the Ibrox side. (Scottish Sun)

2. Lyndon Dykes a Rangers target

James Wilson is set to leave Aberdeen for Salford City. The English League Two side want to bring the former Manchester United starlet back to England after his struggles at Pittodrie where he has failed to score this season. (Scottish Sun)

3. James Wilson set for Dons exit

Rangers ace Borna Barisic has signed a new contract. The full-back rated at 10m by the Ibrox club had been linked with a switch to Italy, but has committed his future to the club until 2024.

4. Barisic signs Rangers deal

