Noisy. Delirious. Victorious.

It was a night to remember for Rangers fans at Ibrox last night, as Giovanni van Bronckhorst’s side knocked Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund out of the Europa League with a phenomenal 6-4 aggregate scoreline.

A James Tavernier double – his 74th and 75th goals for the club – ensured last week’s 4-2 win at BvB’s Signal Iduna Park was no flash in the pan, as the Scottish champions deservedly progressed into the last 16 of the competition, where they will face Serbian side FK Crvena zvezda.

The fans were heard loud and proud, while the travelling German fans brought plenty of colour themselves, to ensure the stands looked as entertaining as the action on the pitch.

Here are the best 10 photos from a historic for the blue side of Glasgow.

