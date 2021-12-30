Heavily Rangers-linked midfielder 'offered' Brazilian club route back into football

Jack Wilshere has been working as Assistant Coach for the U18s at Arsenal. (Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The ex-Arsenal midfielder could be heading to Fortaleza in the north-east of the country to aid the club in their Copa Libertadores debut. The Lions finished fourth in last season's Campeonato Brasileiro Seria A to qualify for the first time.

Now they are rumoured to be looking to Wilshere for strengthening with the midfielder currently a free agent.

Talk of a move to Ibrox gained momentum across Glasgow in the latter half of last year, but Steven Gerrard’s former England team-mate eventually returned to previous club Bournemouth on a short-term deal, then left the Cherries in the summer.

He was also linked with a move to Italy at the time, though could be set for a move even further afield, having spent all but 14 games of his 14-year career in the English top flight and has been back training at Arsenal’s facilities while studying for his coaching badges.

Speculation has also suggested another reported Rangers target could be on the move in the January transfer window.

Joey Veerman, a much-discussed midfield ‘target’ for Steven Gerrard in May and June has remained at Heerenveen after the summer speculation but his club are now reported to have rejected a bid from Feyenoord for the goalscoring 22-year-old. The Rotterdam club are, however, expected to test their resolve with an improved bid.