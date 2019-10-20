Hearts launch probe into alleged racial abuse of Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos

Have your say

Hearts have launched an investigation into alleged racial abuse towards Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos during the Scottish Premiership fixture at Tynecastle on Sunday.





Colombian international Morelos celebrated in front of Hearts fans after scoring his team’s equaliser in a 1-1 draw.

Hearts have pledged to issue a life ban to any of their supporters found guilty of racially abusing Morelos.

A Hearts statement read: "The club is aware of the incident in question and is currently investigating it.

"It goes without saying that Heart of Midlothian Football Club utterly condemns any form of racism and any individuals found guilty of such an offence will face an indefinite ban from Tynecastle Park."