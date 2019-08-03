Hearts in talks with former Aston Villa midfielder, Steven Gerrard shoots down transfer reports, Celtic face battle to sign defender - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill Saturday's Scottish football news and gossip. Stories about Celtic, Rangers, Hearts, St Johnstone, Dundee United 1. Hearts in talks with Glenn Whelan The 35-year-old is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 2. Celtic face a fight to land Strahinja Pavlovic The highly-rated Serbian centre-back is also on the radar of European giants Benfica and Juventus. (The Scotsman) SNS other Buy a Photo 3. Steven Gerrard: 'Zero truth' in Morelos rumours Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said no bids have been received for the Columbian striker, despite reports of an offer from China earlier in the week. (The Sun) SNS other Buy a Photo 4. Ajer worth more than 15m Neil Lennon has said he would value the defender 'a lot higher' than 15m, but the club are not entertaining offers. Daily Record) SNS other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3