Hearts in talks with former Aston Villa midfielder, Steven Gerrard shoots down transfer reports, Celtic face battle to sign defender - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Saturday's Scottish football news and gossip.

The 35-year-old is a free agent after leaving Aston Villa (The Scotsman)

1. Hearts in talks with Glenn Whelan

The highly-rated Serbian centre-back is also on the radar of European giants Benfica and Juventus. (The Scotsman)

2. Celtic face a fight to land Strahinja Pavlovic

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has said no bids have been received for the Columbian striker, despite reports of an offer from China earlier in the week. (The Sun)

3. Steven Gerrard: 'Zero truth' in Morelos rumours

Neil Lennon has said he would value the defender 'a lot higher' than 15m, but the club are not entertaining offers. Daily Record)

4. Ajer worth more than 15m

