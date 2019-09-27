'He's won nothing for his country': Former Rangers star blasts manager Steven Gerrard

El Hadji Diouf has had another dig at former teammate Steven Gerrard.

The two played alongside each other at Liverpool from 2002 to 2005 but were hardly the best of friends.

The Rangers manager previously called Djouf the least likeable teammate he ever had.

The former Senegalese international fired back before and has once again stoked the flames.

Speaking to Four Four Two, he said: "When people say I don't like Gerrard, I laugh, because if I tell you the things he used to say about me to the guys, you wouldn't be able to write it.

"For me, it's all in the past, but I'm not a hypocrite - I know they don't like me, so I also don't like them.

"Look, I say this and they get offended but let's be honest: Gerrard has won nothing for his country.

"I took my country to the World Cup, and that singular act cannot be quantified."

Djouf spent half a season at Ibrox after joining on loan from Blackburn Rovers, helping the club to win the 2010/11 Scottish Premier League crown.

