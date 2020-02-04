'He's a bully' - BBC pundit Michael Stewart's astonishing comments about Rangers' PR and Jim Traynor

BBC pundit Michael Stewart has hit out at Rangers' PR and Jim Traynor for the way the club handle certain situations in the media.

It followed discussion around Alfredo Morelos and comments the Colombian striker made in an interview with Sky Sports.

The striker had opened up about racist abuse he had received in Scotland.

Morelos has been in the headlines for the last week after it was alleged that someone was spotted tampering with his car.

On Monday's Sportsound episode, Stewart queried the timing of the interview and how the story regarding the player's car developed, as well as some strong comments about the club's communications chief Traynor.

"Lack of evidence is not evidence in itself of it not happening," Stewart said regarding Morelos' comments on racial abuse. "When you are making a statement like that, where is the evidence.

"What's more concerning is why is it today that story, that interview is being done. Why?

"Alfredo Morelos has done his first interview today with Sky Sports. It was filmed on Friday. Last week there was a story in the newspaper about somebody tampering with the breaks of his sports car. Now, who fed that line? Because it certainly wasn't the police. So somebody fed the Daily Record that line about tampering with breaks.

"Sunday Mail had the story that that wasn't strictly true. That newspaper perhaps leaked that story back to whoever it was that leaked them the story in the first place. And there was an interview set up and recorded on Friday which was released today that gets everyone distracted from talking about something else, which is a poor story, racism in Scotland. We don't want it. If there's evidence we condemn it.

"Last week somebody leaked a story about tampering with breaks, completely unfounded and what does it do? I get messages saying I'm complicit in attempted murder along with other people. Utter garbage. And that is what I find extremely disappointing, somebody stoking fires for their own personal gain.

"Rangers as a club, they have a guy in charge of their media, their PR, Jim Traynor. He's a dangerous character."

Not the view of the BBC

At which point host Kenny McIntyre interjected to remind Stewart that he was not there to defend himself and that they weren't the views of the BBC.

"He will feel he is representing the club," McIntyre said. "Alfredo Morelos has come out and said he is on the receiving end, he's treated differently. He's being abused."

Stewart noted that he was talking about "different situations now".

"I'm talking about Rangers have a guy in charge of their PR. I'm not talking. I'm not talking about that not, I'm talking about this. Here's a guy who's a bully. He's a bully."

McIntyre noted: "This is a guy who will feel he is standing up for his club. A lot of Rangers fans will be happy he is doing that."

"He did an interview with Rangers TV in February last year saying he was just looking for balance and accuracy. This is the same guy who sent articles to Craig Whyte to okay articles that he was then going to write about him.

"How is that balanced and accurate if you are wanting the person you are writing about to give editorial clearance to something you are writing about. That's not balanced and accurate. This guy is creating division for his own personal gain. He's subcontracted to deal with these things. It's not good.

"I think the Rangers support and the club as a whole are being done a disservice here because the wider picture is reputation-ally out in the big world, the reputation is being done damage by the actions of James Traynor and they need to recognise that okay, some of the supporters will lap it all up as they will, but the reputation in the wider world is doing damage."