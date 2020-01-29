'He handled the situation extremely well' - Steven Gerrard hails Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos after 'disturbing incident'

Steven Gerrard has praised Alfredo Morelos for his response to the disturbing incident at his home on Tuesday night which is being investigated by Police Scotland.

The Colombian striker is understood to have discovered a man underneath his car allegedly tampering with the vehicle.

Morelos appeared for Rangers as a second half substitute in their 2-0 win over Ross County at Ibrox on Wednesday night, returning to action after a three-match suspension.

He is now poised to reclaim his place in the starting line-up against Aberdeen on Saturday after Jermain Defoe suffered a calf injury against County and was carried off on a stretcher.

Rangers manager Gerrard has no concerns over Morelos’ state of mind despite the ongoing police investigation.

“In terms of the incident on Tuesday night, I don’t know the full details yet,” said Gerrard.

“I haven’t had a chance to speak to Alfredo as I was only made aware a couple of hours before kick off.

“But I’m told it’s a police investigation now so we’ll support that. The good thing is Alfredo is fine and we’ll see what comes from it.

“It’s a very unfortunate situation and not one that happens to you every day but he’s fine because that’s the way he is, pretty laid back.

“He handled the situation extremely well - probably better than I would have done. I can’t go into much detail but he’s fine and was fine tonight.

“During his suspension he had a small calf issue and that’s the reason we didn’t give him too much game time tonight. We wanted to just give him a cameo to make sure that’s okay and he’ll be fine and fit for the weekend

“The kid gets some stick but the type of stuff he has to put up with is part and parcel of being a top footballer but he handles himself pretty well.

“This is the side people don’t understand but I do because I hear a lot of it and I talk to him about a lot of it but he just gets on with it, never complains, and it is what it is.”