Has Rangers boss Steven Gerrard hinted at pursuit of former Ibrox favourite?

Steven Gerrard was speaking to Rangers TV when he made the comments
Comments made by Steven Gerrard in the aftermath of Rangers' win over Derby at Ibrox on Sunday have left fans wondering if the Gers are eyeing up a former Light Blues player.

Former Wigan striker Martyn Waghorn, who scored 44 goals in 78 games during a two-year spell in Glasgow, faced his old club on Sunday as the Scottish Permiership side recorded a 1-0 win over the English Championship side.

Martyn Waghorn faced his former club on Sunday

And speaking after the match, Gerrard praised Phillip Cocu's side, adding: “They’ve got quality throughout the team and off the bench.

"They’ve got a coaching staff that have won leagues in Holland, they’ve got quality throughout the team.

“At the front, Waghorn’s worth £9 million, and they have a top-level goalkeeper.”

Mark Warburton brought the former Manchester United kid to Glasgow in 2015, before he was sold to Ipswich for around £1 million in 2017. His former for the Latics led to the Rams landing the 29-year-old in a deal that could reach as much as £7.5 million.

The Gers manager singling out Waghorn has led many fans of the Ibrox side to wonder if the forward is a target.

One Gers fan said on Twitter: "The way he instantly knows what waghorn is worth makes me think we’re interested in him."

Another supporter added: "I personally think Waghorn and [Barrie] McKay under Gerrard would’ve been crucial first-team players and still would."

Stevie O'Brien wrote: "Waghorn would have been quality under Gerrard."