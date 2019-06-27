Has Borna Barisic earned an Ibrox reprieve? Steven Gerrard discusses Rangers squad

Steven Gerrard seems to be content with continuing to platoon his left-back corps into the 2019/20 season after the Rangers boss revealed he's looking for just one more player to add to his Ibrox squad.

READ MORE - Are Newcastle United set to approach Rangers for Steve Gerrard - three former Ibrox stars in the running?

The Ladbrokes Premiership runners-up are still market for a centre-back with news on Thursday suggesting that Martin Skrtel could be that man.

Borna Barisic endured a tough second half to the season at Rangers.

If Gerrard is able to bring in another stopper to compete alongside Connor Goldson, Nikola Katic and new signing George Edmondson, along with tying up a deal for Charlton Athletic midfielder Joe Aribo, then the Light Blues manager admits he'd be happy with his squad going into the new campaign.

He told the Daily Record: "Do I have to sell to bring in? I don’t think so. I’d be quite happy to go with what we’ve got if we can get another centre-back in."

This would be good news for the likes of Borna Barisic, Andy Halliday and Jon Flanagan, all of whom shared playing time at left-back last season. It had been assumed Gerrard was eager to sign another defender to strengthen the position.

It's a particularly bright turn of events for Barisic, who seemed to be on his way out of Ibrox earlier this month.

The Croatian started brightly after moving from Osijek but struggled with the physicality of the Scottish game and finished the campaign third in the pecking order behind Halliday and Flanagan.

With Flanagan expected to provide cover at right-back and Halliday a natural midfielder, Barisic will likely stick around unless another left-back is brought in.

Meanwhile, Gerrard insists there is no point in discussing the future of either star striker Alfredo Morelos or captain James Tavernier until an offer has been made from another club.

He continued: “There’s been a lot of speculation about Tav and Alfredo and I’m not surprised.

“They both had very good seasons but there hasn’t been a single bid for either or for any of my players up until now.

“Am I confident of keeping Tav and Alfredo? It’s not a question I need to answer now because there are no offers.

“Am I expecting a bid? Possibly. I’ll make a decision if and when a bid lands. Every player has a price but if bids are nowhere near acceptable the answer’s a straight ‘no’.”

READ MORE - Martin Skrtel set for Rangers talks, Newcastle want Steven Gerrard, Celtic eye £3m left-back, SPFL flop to appear on Love Island - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

