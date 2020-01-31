'Great honour to play at such a huge club' - Rangers complete signing of Ianis Hagi - with option to buy

Have your say

Rangers have completed their first signing of transfer deadline day.

The loan signing of Ianis Hagi has been confirmed by the club with the player arriving from Belgian side Genk.

In addition, Rangers have an exclusive option to turn the loan deal into a permanent one at the end of the season.

The 21-year-old has previously been regarded as one of the best young talents in Europe and already has 10 caps for Romania.

Son of Romanian legend Gheorghe Hagi, the playmaker told Rangers TV: "It's a great honour for me to play at such a huge club, with a lot of history.

"I'm looking forward to meeting everyone in the club and can't wait for the first training."

He added: "Being at such a huge club, having this mentality of winning every game made me take this decision."

More to follow.