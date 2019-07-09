Good news for Rangers as transfer target 'head turned' by Ibrox interest

Kemar Roofe has had his head turned by interest from Rangers, according to former Leeds United striker Noel Whelan.

The Elland Road forward has reportedly been lined up by the Ibrox side as the ideal replacement for Alfredo Morelos if the Colombian is sold this summer.

Leeds United striker Kemar Roofe.

Roofe netted 15 goals last season as Leeds came agonisingly close to reaching the English Premier League.

Rangers could get him for a cut-price fee, expected to be around £5 million, due to the player's expiring contract.

Whelan was critical of Leeds' management for allowing the 26-year-old to enter the last year of his deal, thereby enabling the interest from Glasgow.

He told Football Insider: “Leeds are vulnerable to losing Kemar.

“They are not in a good position and they are there because they failed to give him a new contract last season, when they should have.

“You cannot allow your top goalscorer to come to the final year of his contract. It’s not the way to go about keeping players.

"Now we could lose one of our best players because the club haven’t done their job right.

“I’ve read Rangers want to get Kemar for £5m. He’s worth double that, around £10m. Easily.

"It appears the player’s head has been turned with a huge contract offer from Rangers.

“Can Leeds match that? Can they match the chance to win trophies, play European football and work with a legend like Steven Gerrard?”