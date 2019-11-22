Glen Kamara in line for improved Rangers deal amid rumoured interest from Leeds

Steven Gerrard has vowed to hand Glen Kamara an improved contract so long as the Rangers midfielder continues to shine.

The £50,000 bargain buy from Dundee has been a major hit at Ibrox since arriving last January.

The 24-year-old Finland international has been attracting interest from south of the border, with Leeds the most recent English side to be credited with an interest in the £8 million-rated star.

Kamara's current deal runs to the summer of 2023 but reports have suggested Gers chiefs were preparing to open talks on fresh terms to ward off potential suitors.

Gerrard did not confirm if those moves were imminent but reassured Kamara that he will be rewarded if he maintains his recent displays.

"We haven't heard of any interest down south, we've read tons about it though," said Gerrard. "But I wouldn't be surprised if there was interest in Glen Kamara because he's an outstanding footballer.

"He's been outstanding since he walked in the door. Sometimes I still have to pinch myself for how we got him and what we got him for.

"Glen is doing fine. He got a real strong contract when he came here from Dundee.

"He's in good form and playing well. The message for Glen and the other players is we always reward our players for consistent performances over a long period of time. Glen will be treated no different.

"All he needs to worry about is bringing success back to the club and I'm sure he will be well looked after."

Kamara has rejoined his Gers team-mates ahead of Sunday's trip to Hamilton, fresh from helping Finland book their first ever appearance at a major tournament.