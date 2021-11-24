Giovanni van Bronckhorst promises different Rangers against Sparta Prague - 'you will definitely see changes'

Giovanni van Bronckhorst will take charge of Rangers for the first time on Thursday night when they face Sparta Prague in the Europa League at Ibrox. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The Dutchman will take charge of Rangers for the first time after formally replacing Steven Gerrard in the hot seat this week.

Van Bronckhorst was at Hampden last Sunday to see the Scottish champions slump to a 3-1 defeat against Hibs in the Premier Sports Cup semi-final.

Although van Bronckhorst has only had two full days of training with the Rangers squad ahead of the crucial Europa League Group A clash with Sparta, he is confident he can make an early impression by implementing a fresh tactical approach.

“I have certain ways of playing against different systems. But you will see a team tomorrow in the system I like to play and what’s best to play against Sparta Prague.

“It will be a different system against Prague than it was against Hibs. There will be a different coach with different ideas and different ways of playing. You will definitely see some changes.

“It’s a very short time - only two days to train with the players. But I think they can already sense the things I want to change and what is needed to become successful again. Not only on the pitch but also the way we behave as a team and the way we have to be prepared mentally. You cannot do everything in two days. I need more time. But step by step, I’m sure the players will understand the way I work and the way I want to play.”

