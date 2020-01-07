George Edmundson is aiming to reach Connor Goldson standard at Rangers

George Edmundson believes he will go from strength to strength under the guidance of Connor Goldson.

Defender Edmundson made the move to Ibrox from Oldham in the summer aiming to challenge Goldson and Nikola Katic for a starting berth and he was joined by Swedish international Filip Helander.

Edmundson – who has made just seven first team appearances so far this term – is in Dubai as Steven Gerrard’s side prepare for the second half of the campaign with a winter training camp.

And the 22 year old will use his time alongside Goldson to maximum effect to ensure he picks up as much as he can from his English compatriot.

“In every game, I watch the defence and Connor and he is massive,” said Edmundson.

He is a really good footballer, a great leader and he is someone that I learn from a lot.

“Even if it is round the training ground, how to act, and then obviously on the pitch as well I learn a lot from him.

“He is really good to have in the team and I have learned loads from him. I learn from all of them but Connor has played really well this season and he is a good player to watch and learn from. I thought his performance in the Old Firm was ten out of ten.

“Every day he gives me pieces of advice when we are training or playing and he always comes and say ‘look to do this or look to do that’.

“He is really encouraging and I feel that he gives me confidence.”