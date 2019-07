Gallery: Behind the scenes photos from Rangers' secret pre-season win over Mansfield Town

Have your say

Rangers earned a 2-0 pre-season win over League Two outfit Mansfield Town in behind closed doors friendly on Saturday evening.

Scroll and click through our gallery to see our exclusive images of Steven Gerrard's men.

Rangers v Mansfield Town pre-season friendly

Rangers v Mansfield Town pre-season friendly

Rangers v Mansfield Town pre-season friendly

Rangers v Mansfield Town pre-season friendly

Rangers v Mansfield Town pre-season friendly

Rangers v Mansfield Town pre-season friendly

Rangers v Mansfield Town pre-season friendly

Rangers v Mansfield Town pre-season friendly

Rangers v Mansfield Town pre-season friendly