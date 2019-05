Was it the daftest red of the lot? Quite possibly. Click through the gallery as we rank the dozen reds in terms of their stuidity.

1. Allan McGregor v Hibs (5 May 2018) The goalkeeper stupidly planted his studs on Marc McNulty. Not the first time he has kicked out this season.

2. Scott Arfield v Hearts (2 December 2018) The midfielder was punished for a crazy lunge at Hearts goalkeeper Zdenek Zlamal.

3. Alfredo Morelos v Celtic (31 March) Off the ball, Morelos, who knew he would be wound up, swung his arm and hit Scott Brown for the most predictable of red cards.

4. Alfredo Morelos v Ufa (30 August 2018) The striker followed up a needless booking by shouting at the referee to earn a two yellow cards within seconds.

