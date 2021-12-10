Fresh injury concern for Rangers' Ryan Jack as Giovanni van Bronckhorst issues 'wait and see' verdict

Ryan Jack has made three substitute appearances for Rangers since returning to action after a nine-month absence due to a calf issue which required surgery. (Photo by Alan Harvey / SNS Group)

The 29-year-old Scotland international midfielder returned to action last month after being sidelined since February by a calf issue which required surgery in the summer.

But after three substitute appearances, Jack suffered a fresh setback in training on Wednesday and had to pull out of Rangers’ squad for the Europa League match in Lyon.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Bronckhorst has admitted to uncertainty over both the nature and extent of Jack’s latest issue, other than confirming it will rule him out of Sunday’s Premiership fixture at Hearts.

“I don’t know, I don’t know,” said van Bronckhorst when asked if there was concern it was another long term injury.

“I cannot tell. We just have to wait and see. I don’t know if it’s the same injury. At the end of our last session before the Lyon game he went off the pitch with a problem so we are still diagnosing the problem.

“Once we know more we can tell more about the injury he has. He will not be available for Sunday but hopefully he will join us soon.

“He is working hard. Obviously he didn’t have much game time in the last months.

“For him this has come at not a good moment and for us as a club also because we don’t have Ryan Jack available for games.”

Van Bronckhorst also revealed that Kemar Roofe is a doubt for the trip to Tynecastle. The Jamaican international forward was substituted in the closing stages of the 1-1 draw against Lyon on Thursday night.

But Rangers will welcome back Alfredo Morelos and Fashion Sakala. The strikers were left out of the Lyon fixture as they were both one booking away from a suspension which would have ruled them out of the first leg of the Scottish champions’ Europa League knockout round play-off tie in February.

“We left Lyon with a positive feeling,” added van Bronckhorst. “Today was about recovery and tomorrow we will work on our game against Hearts. It’s a short time but we will be ready at 12 o’clock on Sunday.”

