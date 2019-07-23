French duo eye Rangers man, Celtic target hints at move, English sides eye Hibs starlet, big blow for Hearts - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill
The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...
Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up
1. Grezda to France?
Brest and Dijon have been linked with moves for Rangers winger Eros Grezda. (The Sun)
other
2. Celtic target 'open to move'
Reported Celtic target Jose Cifuentes has admitted he'd be open to a move to the club. (Football Scotland)
Getty
3. One more in at Rangers
Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson says the club are planning one more signing as well as looking to offload more players. (The Herald)
other
4. Griff slams trolls
Leigh Griffiths has slammed the trolls who claimed he was in debt and a drug addict during his time out from the game. (Various)
other
View more