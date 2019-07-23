Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

French duo eye Rangers man, Celtic target hints at move, English sides eye Hibs starlet, big blow for Hearts - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

The latest Scottish football news, transfer rumours and gossip...

Stories from Aberdeen, Celtic, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers and more in today's round-up

Brest and Dijon have been linked with moves for Rangers winger Eros Grezda. (The Sun)

1. Grezda to France?

Reported Celtic target Jose Cifuentes has admitted he'd be open to a move to the club. (Football Scotland)

2. Celtic target 'open to move'

Rangers managing director Stewart Robertson says the club are planning one more signing as well as looking to offload more players. (The Herald)

3. One more in at Rangers

Leigh Griffiths has slammed the trolls who claimed he was in debt and a drug addict during his time out from the game. (Various)

4. Griff slams trolls

