'Four naked girls jumping on a trampoline at 3am' - Ronald de Boer speaks on 'valuable' Rangers team-mate Fernando Ricksen

Ronald de Boer has described his compatriot and former Rangers team-mate Fernando Ricksen as "a really good guy who could push the limits a bit too much" off the field.

The 67-cap former Netherlands international was asked about Ricksen, who lost his battle with motor neurone disease last month. The pair played together at Ibrox between 2000 and 2004.

"Fernando was a really good guy," de Boer said.

"Off the field, he could push the limits a bit too much sometimes. I lived about 150 metres away from him on a compound with several other Rangers and Celtic players, and he had a trampoline in his garden for the kids.

"One night, at 3am, there were four naked girls jumping and yelling on there! Another time, he was lighting fireworks at 2am, causing his fence to catch fire.

"But on the pitch, he was such a valuable player."