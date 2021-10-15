Steven Gerrard has been linked with the Newcastle job.

The English Premier League club were taken over by a PIF-backed consortium last week and are set to invest huge amounts of money into the Tyneside club.

Speculation about Newcastle’s current manager Steve Bruce is rife, with reports suggesting he will be removed from position. Supporters have lost patience with Bruce due to the style of football being played at the club, who are currently in the relegation zone.

Gerrard’s name has been persistently mentioned with the role and former ex-England goalkeeper and team-mate of Gerrard, Paul Robinson, has explained exactly why Newcastle should look at Gerrard, who led Rangers to the Premiership title last term.

“In my opinion, it has to be someone like Steven Gerrard or Frank Lampard,” Robinson said. “They’ve shown their credentials, especially Steven at Rangers.

"Bring in Steven Gerrard with someone with a lot of experience alongside him and let him develop the club. Let him grow the club.

"If they lose two or three games, the manager doesn’t have to be looking over his shoulder. He needs to know that there is a long term plan, a long term project and he has to think, ‘We’re going to get these players in January. These players in the summer. I’m going to be in a job in 24 months time and this is where we’re going and how we’re going to develop’.