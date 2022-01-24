Former Rangers striker Shota Arveladze prepares for Championship manager role within next 48 hours

The 48-year-old Georgian has a coaching background in Turkey, Israel and most recently in Uzbekistan, and is poised to replace Grant McCann at the Tigers, who sit 19th in the English second tier.
As a player, Arveladze became Georgia’s top scorer on the international stage, and also proved prolific for Ajax and AZ Alkmaar either side of a four year spell at Rangers where he weighed in with several crucial goals for then manager Alex McLeish.
As a coach he initially began as assistant manager at Alkmaar under Louis van Gaal, subsequently working with another ex-Rangers boss Dick Advocaat and Ronald Koeman in Holland before branching out on his own in Turkey – where he had previously played for Trabzonspor. He managed the Istabul-based club after a spell at Kasimpasa and later spent half a season in charge of Maccabi Tel Aviv in Israel.
He left Pakhtakor Tashkent FK in Uzbekistan a year ago having led the club to back-to-back league titles, including a domestic treble in 2019.
The Daily Mail reports the Georgian will be named new boss at the MKM Stadium by owner Acun Ilicali following his £30m takeover at the club.
He is expected to agree a deal on Tuesday and Arveladze’s first game in charge could be against another ex-Ibrox player – Russell Martin – this weekend. The former defender is now in charge of skybet Championship rivals Swansea City.