Former Rangers star 'still has future at new club' as reports wide of the mark

David Bates still has a future at German side Hamburg despite reports to the contrary, according to the Daily Record.

READ MORE - Eintracht Frankfurt prepare bid for Rangers star, defender on his way to Celtic, Hibs rule out move for duo, Rangers lose to Mike Ashley, Ryan Kent latest - Scottish Premiership Rumour Mill

Bild reported on Friday that the Scottish centre-back was one of five players who were told they were allowed to find new clubs this summer.

Former Rangers centre-back David Bates.

However, the Record insist this is not the case and the 22-year-old is still very much part of his manager's plans.

Bates played regularly last term for Hamburg as they narrowly missed out an immediate return to Bundesliga following relegation the year prior.

The defender moved to the continent after agreeing a pre-contract in April 2018. He's since received four caps for Scotland.