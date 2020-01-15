Former Rangers star's son promoted to Borussia Dortmund first-team squad

As the son of two former international footballers it's perhaps no surprise that Gio Reyna would make his mark in the game.

But the speed of the teenager's rise has been quicker than most expected.

Claudio Reyna helped Rangers to a league and cup double in 2000. Picture: SNS

Reyna, the son of former US internationals Claudio Reyna and Danielle Egan Reyna, has been promoted to the Borussia Dortmund first team at the age of 17.

His dad played for Rangers from 1999 to 2001, helping the Ibrox club win a league and cup double.

Gio Reyna is an attacking midfielder who Dortmund signed from New York City FC in July. Since then he's scored eight goals in 16 games for Dortmund's under-19 team across all competitions.

The teenager was included in the Dortmund squad for their winter training camp in Marbella, and he scored in a 4-2 friendly win over Feyenoord.

"He presented himself well in Marbella, that's why we want to put him on a much higher level at training," Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc said. "We want to develop him to a full-fledged player of Borussia Dortmund."

The teenager was named to a Bundesliga matchday squad for the first time in December, when he was an unused substitute in a 5-0 win over Fortuna Dusseldorf.