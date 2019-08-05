Former Rangers star 'hit by car' in aftermath of English Championship game

Former Rangers defender Declan John was struck by a car on Saturday afternoon after his side Swansea City had defeated Hull City.

The Welshman was outside the club's Liberty Stadium when he was hit by the vehicle.

Former Rangers full-back Declan John.

John revealed on social media that he wasn't injured in the incident as he managed to largely avoid the silver Citreon, but that it could have been worse.

He wrote on Twitter: "Everyone asking if I got run over at the stadium today after the game, I’m fine the car did hit my leg but managed to get out the way of it!

"Not sure who it was but was driving a silver Citroen."

John spent a year at Ibrox after arriving from Swansea City. An initial loan deal was made permanent in January 2018 but he was binned by incoming boss Steven Gerrard a few months later.