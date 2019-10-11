Former Rangers star blasts 'unforgivable' and 'disgusting' exit from club

Kenny Miller has described the way he was treated during his last few months at Rangers as "disgusting".

The former Ibrox striker was fined and suspended by the club along with ex-captain Lee Wallace after a reported bust-up with manager Graeme Murty following a 4-0 defeat to Celtic at Hampden.

Former Rangers striker Kenny Miller. Picture: SNS

Miller would never play for the club again while Wallace was largely cast aside for the final 14 months on his deal.

The pair won their appeal against Rangers' sanctions but the 39-year-old insists the actions of some people at the club were "unforgivable".

He told the Football Daft podcast: "A lot of things have happened in my last six months at that football club

"And like you say it is a story for another day but they were unforgivable actions from people.

"It's not about forgiving or looking for any kind of retribution or wishing ill on anybody. That is just not me.

"I would never treat anyone the way myself and Lee Wallace were treated. Never. I would never treat my worst enemy like that because you aren't gaining anything.

"People at the football club wanted to make scapegoats of people to mask over their own deficiencies. It's as simple as that. And me and Lee were hung out to dry for effectively nothing.

"It was shameful. Unforgivable. It's disgusting. Actually disgusting with what happened."

