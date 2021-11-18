Former Rangers player Gary Stevens' son tragically dies aged four

Rangers have posted their condolences to former player Gary Stevens following the tragic death of his four-year-old son Jack.

By Matthew Elder
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 1:43 pm
Gary Stevens played for Rangers from 1988 to 1994.
0

comments

HAVE YOUR SAY

Stevens, who also starred for Everton and England, revealed his boy had been diagnosed with Juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia (JMML), a rare form of blood cancer that affects young children, last year.

After Everton shared the sad news this morning that little Jack had sadly passed away, Rangers posted their own message on Twitter.

Sign up to our Football newsletter

Sign up to our Football newsletter

The statement read: “Everyone at Rangers is today deeply saddened to hear of the death of former player Gary Stevens’ son Jack, aged just four.

“Jack fought a courageous battle with leukaemia and the thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with Gary and his family at this especially sad time.”

The statement from Everton read: "Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened to learn that Gary Stevens’ four-year-old son, Jack, has passed away following his courageous battle with leukaemia.

"Our thoughts are with Gary and his family at this incredibly sad time."

Get a year of unlimited access to all The Scotsman's sport coverage without the need for a full subscription. Expert analysis of the biggest games, exclusive interviews, live blogs, transfer news and 70 per cent fewer ads on Scotsman.com - all for less than £1 a week. Subscribe to us today

EvertonEngland
 0 comments

Want to join the conversation? Please or to comment on this article.