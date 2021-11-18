Former Rangers player Gary Stevens' son tragically dies aged four

Gary Stevens played for Rangers from 1988 to 1994.

Stevens, who also starred for Everton and England, revealed his boy had been diagnosed with Juvenile myelomonocytic leukaemia (JMML), a rare form of blood cancer that affects young children, last year.

After Everton shared the sad news this morning that little Jack had sadly passed away, Rangers posted their own message on Twitter.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The statement read: “Everyone at Rangers is today deeply saddened to hear of the death of former player Gary Stevens’ son Jack, aged just four.

“Jack fought a courageous battle with leukaemia and the thoughts of everyone at Rangers are with Gary and his family at this especially sad time.”

The statement from Everton read: "Everyone at Everton is deeply saddened to learn that Gary Stevens’ four-year-old son, Jack, has passed away following his courageous battle with leukaemia.

"Our thoughts are with Gary and his family at this incredibly sad time."