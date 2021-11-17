Former Rangers midfielder Kevin Thomson makes management link admission after picture post

Kelty Hearts manager Kevin Thomson (Photo by Paul Devlin / SNS Group)

The current Kelty Hearts boss published a photo from his time in Glasgow on his social media channels alongside a handshake emoji and a football.

It quickly sparked rumours the former Hibs, Middlesbrough player was hinting at a return to the club where he played more than 70 games and moved into coaching through the youth set-up at Auchenhowie.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However Thomson – who is also a frequent co-commentator on Rangers TV – quickly clarified the post as the club continue to search for Steven Gerrard’s successor. Giovanni van Bronckhorst is still widely regarded as the front-runner though an appointment has yet to be confirmed. The new manager would also need a backroom team after Steven Gerrard took his trusted coaching staff to Aston Villa with him.

And with Thomson’s post prompting speculation he could be part of a new set-up he quickly followed up the image that caused a ‘frenzy’ on his phone with an explanation, admitting it was just a throwback image he had liked.

The 37-year-old wrote: "Just a old photo!!! nice messages tho, but wasn’t meant for that. Frenzy on my phone".

Thomson, continues to run the Kevin Thomson Academy coaching scheme he began before moving into youth development at Rangers, and is now manager at Kelty Hearts – replacing Barry Ferguson in the summer. He has led the Fife newcomers debut in the SPFL with an unbeaten start to the season in League Two amassing 33 points from a possible 39 so far.