Former Rangers boss Mark Warburton 'eyes move for Scottish Premiership star'

​Livingston goalkeeper Liam Kelly is wanted by Queens Park Rangers, according to the Daily Record.

Mark Warburton, who used to work with Kelly during his time in charge of Rangers, is an admirer of the player and wishes to sign him this summer.

Kelly had a terrific campaign with Livingston in the top flight having signed permanently for the West Lothian club prior to last season.

However, Livingston will be unable to gain a significant fee for their talent due to a release clause in his contract. He is also entering the final year of his deal.

Kelly was included in the recent Scotland squad by new national team boss Steve Clarke.

