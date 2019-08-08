Former Rangers and Dundee striker completes surprising return to Scottish football

Kane Hemmings has rejoined Dundee on a three-year deal, the Dens Park club have announced.

Former Dundee and Rangers striker Kane Hemmings.

The 27-year-old was also a target of St Johnstone, though it is believed Dundee's willingness to sign the player on a permanent basis gave them the edge over their Tayside rivals.

St Johnstone are also believed to have lost out on another bid to bring Stevie May back to the club and will now focus on other targets.

Hemmings originally left Dundee for Oxford United in the summer of 2016 for a fee of around £250,000.

After failing to set the heather alight in League One he had a loan spell at Mansfield Town before moving to Notts County last season.

Hemmings spent five years at Rangers earlier in his career after progressing through the Ibrox youth ranks.