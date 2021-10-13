Former Rangers ace explains reasons why Newcastle won't want Steven Gerrard

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has been linked with a move to Newcastle United. Picture: SNS

The Australian ex-defender reckons the St James’ Park side will be seeking to recruit someone with vast experience of winning trophies at the highest level and doesn’t believe Gerrard’s one title in Glasgow will be enough to convince the new owners he’s the right man for the job at this moment.

Steve Bruce is currently in charge of the EPL’s second-bottom club, but is expected to be removed by the incoming Saudi Arabia-backed regime sooner rather than later.

Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up to our Football newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gerrard has been mentioned as one of the favourites to take over, along with former Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers, currently in charge of Leicester City, but Moore doesn’t think there’s enough on the Rangers head coach’s CV to make him a likely candidate.

He told Go Radio: “I’m going to be really honest here, I don’t think that job is going to be offered to Steven Gerrard.

“I don’t think he’s ready. He’s not got enough experience as a manager; he has won one trophy at Rangers.

“You need to do a lot more for me, to then be able to make that next step. Especially to move to the kind of club that Newcastle want to become.

“They will want somebody who has been at the highest, highest level, that has been through a rebuilding process and done that successfully. I am talking about multiple trophies.”

Message from the editor