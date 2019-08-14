Former Liverpool star reveals he turned down Rangers this summer - and why

Stewart Downing has claimed he had the opportunity to join Rangers this summer - and reveals why he turned down a move to Ibrox.

After being released from his second spell as a Middlesbrough player in May, the former England international was convinced to join fellow Teessider Tony Mowbray at Blackburn.

A clutch of clubs - including foreign clubs, Sheffield Wednesday and The Gers - were reported to be interested in the 35-year-old.

The former Liverpool, Aston Villa and West Ham winger says he spoke to Steve Gerrard, however admitted concerns over game time.

Instead, Mowbray pipped Gerrard to his signature, with the Rovers boss seemingly keeping his word with two appearances from two Championship games.

“That was another option. I know Steven (Gerrard) so I spoke to him but he had a few players already in the pipeline and I need to play games," Downing told the Teesside Gazette.

"He already had a big squad at Rangers – would I have played as many games as I would liked to? I don't know.

"At Blackburn I will be involved a lot more and that was the main decision to go there.”