Former Celtic star bemused by Steven Gerrard gesture and comments

Former Celtic defender Erik Sviatchenko has questioned why Steven Gerrard made a gesture to him in the aftermath of a Europa League clash at Ibrox last week.

The defender was leaving the field after his side Midtjylland had been knocked out of the competition by Rangers following a 7-3 aggregate defeat.

Erik Sviatchenko in action at Ibrox last week.

As he walked into the tunnel Gerrard made a "shush" gesture to the player as the two interacted with each other.

The Rangers boss described it as a "little send-off" in response to what Sviatchenko had been saying before the match in the Danish press.

The centre-back, though, insists he was nothing but respectful with his comments.

He said: “He made a gesture that suggested, ‘You’re not so funny any more’, or ‘You’re quiet now’, something like that.

“I don’t know why he said that because my comments throughout were respectful. But it’s up to him what he wants to say after the game."