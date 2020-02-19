Florian Kamberi set for key Rangers role in Braga showdown as Steven Gerrard hints at shake-up

New loan signing Florian Kamberi could have a significant part to play for Rangers against Braga in tonight's Europa League tie, according to Steven Gerrard.







The striker, who joined on a temporary deal from Hibs on the final day of the January transfer window, produced a lively performance after coming on as a substitute in Sunday’s 1-0 win over Livingston and had a goal ruled out for offside.

Gerrard said: “When you get indifferent performances in terms of the group and certain individuals and you get a player who’s maybe waiting and pushing for an opportunity, obviously the chances increase.

“There are people on the sidelines at the moment who are really pushing for opportunities and training really well, Flo being one of them.

"I told him to keep doing what he’s been doing because he’s been a real breath of fresh air. I was really impressed with him when he came on at the weekend. There will be an opportunity for him, I’m sure.”

Rangers host the Portuguese side in the first leg of the round of 32 tie at Ibrox.

Kamberi has European experience from his time at Hibs, having scored against Faroe Islands side NSI Runavik, Greek outfit Asteras Tripolis and faced Norwegian team Molde.

