Filip Helander to Rangers? Ibrox side 'closing in' on £4.2m signing

Rangers are closing in on the signing of Swedish centre-back Filip Helander, according to reports in the player's homeland.





Aftonbladet claims the 26-year-old will leave Serie A side Bologna and join the Ibrox side for a fee of £4.2 million.

Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard confirmed after watching his side defeat Gibraltarian side St Joseph's 4-0 in their Europa League opener that a deal for an unnamed player was nearing completion.

He said: "It will be a permanent deal for a defender. There is still a way to go but we have had some progress in the last couple of days.

“If things progress as they have in the last 48 hours, I’m hoping something will get done by the end of the week.”

The 6ft 4in Helander, who has ten caps for Sweden, started his career with Malmo, spending four years in Scania before his switch to Italy, initially with Hellas Verona, in 2015.

He joined Bologna in 2016 and has played 63 games for I Rossoblu, scoring once, but found himself in and out of the team during the last campaign. He featured just 23 times last season, but also missed seven games through injury.

After playing the full 90 minutes in Bologna's first three Serie A games, a knee injury kept him sidelined until October 21, when he returned to the starting line-up against Torino. He held onto his place for the next 13 matches before a suspension forced him to miss a trip to face Inter Milan. On his return, he struggled to hold down a starting berth, and featured from the start in just three further matches.

The Swede was an unused sub for the final five matches of the season, with his last taste of action coming as a late substitute in a 3-0 home win against Sampdoria on April 20.

Despite having three years left on his contract, Aftonbladet claims Rangers and Bologna have come to an agreement over the fee, believed to be 50 million SEK, or around £4.2 million.

Helander is understood to have agreed personal terms with the Ibrox club with "only some formalities" needing completed before the move becomes official.

The defender was linked with Turkish Super Lig side Istanbul Başakşehir last month, while Newcastle were credited with an interest in September last year but the player looks to be heading to Scotland.

Rangers are in the market for defensive reinforcements, having seen Joe Worrall return to parent club Nottingham Forest following the culmination of his loan deal last season, while Northern Ireland international Gareth McAuley left the club at the end of his 12-month contract.

George Edmundson has already arrived from Oldham Athletic to join current central defenders Connor Goldson and Nikola Katic.