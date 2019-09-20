Feyenoord fans - including one wearing Celtic shirt - clash with police at Ibrox during Europa League match with Rangers

Feyenoord fans, including one wearing a Celtic shirt, clashed with police during the Dutch club's Europa League group match against Rangers at Ibrox last night.

One supporter of the Eredivisie side who had travelled to Glasgow held up a flag celebrating the Hoops' double-treble success as visiting supporters again disrupted the match as Legia Warsaw fans had done during the second leg of the Europa League play-off between the two teams.

An estimated 2,000 Feyenoord fans were at Ibrox last night and despite observing a minute's silence in memory of Rangers legend Fernando Ricksen and joining in a minute's applause for the player, the travelling supporters became embroiled in ugly scenes during the half-time interval, with a number attempting to break through the segregation barriers between rivals fans.

One fan managed to breach the police wall before being huckled away by cops and stewards and ejected from the stadium.

The trouble at the match came just hours after Feyenoord fans had marched to Ibrox chanting, "F*** you, Rangers."