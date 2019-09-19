Feyenoord fan begs Rangers: Let us sing Celtic song at Ibrox for Fernando Ricksen

A Feyenoord fan has urged Rangers to let the travelling support sing a song more commonly associated with Celtic - as a tribute to Fernando Ricksen.

Ricksen didn't play for the Dutch side but featured 12 times for the Netherlands national team, and Feyenoord are managed by his former international team-mate Jaap Stam - and one supporter is keen to pay tribute to the late defender.

Jeffrey Nederlof has pleaded with Rangers fans to let Feyenoord supporters sing, "You'll Never Walk Alone" to mark Ricksen's passing at the age of 43 - despite the anthem being more commonly associated with Liverpool and, in Scotland, Celtic.

Nederlof wrote on Twitter: "To all Rangers fans. If Feyenoord fans starting singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone', please understand it will be for Fernando Ricksen and not to bash your club.

"'It is our way to tribute him. Please retweet to avoid a misunderstanding."

Ricksen was first diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2013, and bravely bore the illness for six years. He spent his final days in St Andrew's Hospice in Airdrie before passing away on Wednesday.

Speaking on talkSPORT Radio, Ally McCoist - who played alongside Ricksen at Ibrox - paid tribute to his former colleague, saying: "[The match] will be unbelievably emotional.

"As you would hope and expect the tributes have been coming [from] throughout European football.

"The biggest compliment I can pay Fernando - and he was a lad full of fun, and there was never a dull moment - is that he was daft enough that he wouldn't have looked out of place in our squad with Gascoigne and others like that.

"Don't get me wrong - he could play as well. You don't play for your country if you're not a player. But some of the stories - he was a real character."