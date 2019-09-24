Fernando Ricksen funeral details confirmed by Rangers

Have your say

The funeral of Fernando Ricksen will be held at Wellington Church, Glasgow.

Rangers fans wishing to pay tribute to their hero will have the opportunity at 1pm as the funeral cortege will make its way from Ibrox to the church along Paisley Road West.

The 2pm service will then be followed by a private committal.

Glasgow City Council have confirmed that Edminston Drive will be shut to other drivers from midday and until 2.30pm.

Restrictions will also be in effect between Paisley Road West and Broomloan Road and between Broomloan Road and Copland Road. Police will be in attendance to approve vehicles entering the road.

The Dutchman died last week at the age of 43 after a fight with motor neurone disease.