FARE blame 'junior member' for 'accidental' retweet referring to Rangers fans as 'manky mob'

FARE have apologised to Rangers fans for a retweet from their official Twitter account which called the club a "manky mob".

The anti-discrimination organisation have been prominent in reporting sectarian chanting from the Ibrox support to Uefa.

Rangers have twice been punished this season for offensive songs in Europe leading to partial stadium closure on both occasions.

Many within the club's support believe Fare to have an agenda against he club.

The organisation's official twitter account retweeted an offensive post, slating Rangers.

It read: ""Oh I see the manky mob are a wee bit upset about a video of Broony allegedly singing a song. Well there's yer whole team and staff singing about f***** blood and FTP. Ya deluded c***s."

It referred to a video of Celtic captain Scott Brown's celebrations after the Betfred Cup final win.

Fare issued an apology on Wednesday afternoon on Twitter where they said a junior member had "accidentally retweeted" a post from a Celtic fan.

It read: "Earlier today a junior member of the Fare communications team accidentally retweeted a tweet from another user that included bad language and contained an accusation of sectarian behaviour by some Rangers fans.

"We apologise unreservedly to anyone who has taken offence and reiterate that the tweet does not reflect our views on the situation in Scottish football.

"The retweet was live for no longer than 5 minutes. However we have put in place safeguards to prevent this type of error occurring again. We continue to maintain the high standards of our work to tackle discrimination wherever it occurs and to bring about behaviour change."

The Fare website states: "The Fare network is an umbrella organisation that brings together individuals, informal groups andorganisations driven to combat inequality in football and use the sport as a means for social change.

"Fare’s commitment to tackle discrimination through football’s inclusive power is based on the principle that the game, as the most popular sport in the world, belongs to us all and can propel social cohesion.

"Fare combats all forms of discrimination, including racism, far-right nationalism, sexism, trans- and homophobia and discrimination against disabled people."