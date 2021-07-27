Ex-Rangers star joins Dunfermline Athletic as Ibrox starlet completes move

Graham Dorrans is back in Scotland having signed for Dunfermline. (Photo by Ross Parker / SNS Group)

The 12-time Scotland international has penned a two-year-deal at East End Park.

He becomes Peter Grant’s ninth signing this summer having taken over from Stevie Crawford.

Dorrans, who emerged at Livingston before earning a move to England with West Brom, was most recently playing in Australia with Western Sydney Wanderers.

The 34-year-old midfielder played 23 times for Rangers after moving from Norwich City before going on to play for Dundee.

He joins the likes of Kai Kennedy and Reece Cole who have made the move to Fife recently.

Meanwhile, Rangers have loaned Lewis Mayo to Partick Thistle for the season.

The 21-year-old spent last season at Dunfermline having previously had a short loan stint at Firhill.

Thistle boss Ian McCall revealed the Scotland Under-21 international was his “number one target” in defence.

“He is a player we have had to be patient about while he was needed at Rangers but he has quality that is worth waiting for,” he told the Thistle website.

"We had Lewis for a short time last year so we know what he’s like as a person already and he should fit in well with the rest of the guys. He displayed his versatility while on loan at Dunfermline last season by playing at full back and as a defensive midfielder, but I see him primarily featuring for us as a centre back.