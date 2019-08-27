Ex-Rangers and Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty makes surprise move

Former Rangers and Hearts striker Kyle Lafferty has made a surprise move.

READ MORE: Aaron Hickey of Hearts linked with Man City as Pep Guardiola eyes £1.5m move

The Northern Irishman has signed for Norwegian side Sarpsborg 08.

Lafferty departed Ibrox half way through his two-year deal earlier this summer following mutual termination of his contract. He lamented his exit, admitting he was "gutted" his second spell at Rangers didn't go well.

He also revealed he was keen to stay in the Scottish Premiership with a return to Hearts, who he scored 20 goals for, his preferred destination.

He told the Daily Record: “I’ve enjoyed playing abroad, I enjoy that type of football and the lifestyle of being abroad as my family would enjoy that but it’s not about just going somewhere hot and sunny.

“My preference would be to stay in the Premiership and my ideal move would be to go back to Hearts as I enjoyed my time there.

“People don’t realise how big a club they are but they are a terrific club who’ve signed Conor Washington an international team-mate of mine. He’s someone who will score goals and that’s what Hearts need right now.

“I need to sit down and assess things and decide my next step. We’ll see what the next chapter is.”

READ MORE: Hearts won the race to sign Steven Naismith - ahead of Rangers

Lafferty has now joined a club who are just 11 years old and sit bottom of the Norwegian top tier.

Based in the south east of the country, there is an expectation around the striker with Sarpsborg's sports director Thomas Berntsen calling the 31-year-old a "real warrior".

He told the club's official website: "Lafferty... will help to tilt the matches in our favour. There will be some yellow cards, but also many goal. We think this will be a very good (signing)."

Lafferty said: "I'm here to score goals and work really hard for the team and the club that I've got a really good impression of. I want to come up with something different and an experience I hope the team will enjoy.

"I'm a big, strong striker. I know tough battles are coming, but I'm always ready for a fight. I'm here to help save the club's place in the Elite Series and I'm really looking forward to it."