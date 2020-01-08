Ex-Celtic boss eyes Rangers star who has fallen down the pecking order in January swoop

Have your say

Rangers winger Jordan Jones is a transfer target of English Championship side Blackburn Rovers.

The Lancashire side are managed by ex-Celtic boss Tony Mowbray who worked with the Ibrox star during his time at Middlesbrough.

Jones has fallen down the pecking order at Rangers following his red card in September's Old Firm clash for a reckless challenge on Moritz Bauer which subsequently led to the winger suffering a knee injury.

Having featured ten times at the start of the campaign, Jones has not been used since rejoining the first-team squad after rehabilitation.

Jones began his Rangers career well having joined on a free contract from Kilmarnock, contributing as the team reached the Europa League groups stages. He was on the bench in a recent match with Killie.

Blackburn could make a loan bid for the 25-year-old, according to the Daily Record.

Rangers may be reluctant to sell but director of football Ross Wilson and manager Steven Gerrard have both admitted the need to cut the squad.

Eros Grezda and Andy King have already departed with Jamie Murphy, Glenn Middleton and Matt Polster also available.

Meanwhile, Rangers have been tracking Croatian pair Lovro Majer and Mirko Maric.

It is understood the Dinamo Zagreb playmaker and NK Osijek striker are not for sale.