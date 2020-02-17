Ex-Aberdeen star leads condemnation of racial remarks about Derby's 'young black lads' by BBC pundit

Former Aberdeen star Max Lowe has led the condemnation against Craig Ramage after the pundit criticised the "young black lads" at Derby County.

Former Aberdeen defender Max Lowe. Picture: SNS

The ex-Derby and Watford midfielder made the comments while speaking on BBC Radio Derby after the 1-1 draw with Huddersfield Town at the weekend.

The BBC have since released a statement saying they will no longer hire Ramage to help analyse the Championship club.

The 49-year-old was heard to say: "When I look at certain players, their body language, their stance, the way they act, you just feel, hold on a minute, he needs pulling down a peg or two.

“So I’d probably say that about all the young black lads, all the young advice if they wanted it, that, you know, it’s about, when you are struggling for form, you are going through a sticky patch, it’s about going back to basics, working hard, and doing the right things.”

Lowe responded on Sunday, condemning Ramage for what he said as he decided to "speak out on behalf of all black footballers at Derby County".

The left-back, who was once a target of Rangers, wrote on social media: "Racial ignorance, stereotyping and intolerance negatively affects the image of impressionable young footballers and creates an unnecessary divide in society. I am also disappointed that a public service broadcaster did not step in to ask the analyst to explain his reasoning or to distance themselves from these archaic thoughts.”

Ramage apologised for his remarks unreservedly, admitting he was wrong.

He said: "What I said was wholly inappropriate and unintentional. Race is irrelevant to the issues that I was discussing and I deeply regret what I said. I sincerely hope that the players accept my apology.”