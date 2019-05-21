Everything Rangers and Kilmarnock fans need to know about the Europa League - dates, draw, opponents

Have your say

Following Kilmarnock's win over Rangers on Sunday they, along with their opponents, were confirmed as Scotland's first two entrants into the Europa League.

Both teams will start in the first qualifying round, along with either Heart of Midlothian or Aberdeen depending on the outcome of the Scottish Cup final on Saturday.

We take a look at what the clubs and their fans need to know:

When is the draw?

The draw for the first two rounds of qualifying takes place on 19 June.

Third round: 22 July

Play-off: 5 August

When is the first game?

Rangers and Killie fans should be marking off 11 July in their calendars, that's the date of the first-leg of the first qualifying round.

First round: 11 & 18 July

Second round: 25 July & 1 August

Third round: 8 & 15 August

Play-off round: 22 & 29 August

Are they seeded?

Both Rangers and Kilmarnock, plus the third Scottish participant, will be seeded in the first qualifying round.

If they progress from the first round they are less likely to be seeded with eight teams already qualified for the second round having higher coefficients and more to be confirmed.

It will therefore depend on which teams win through from the first round.

Possible opponents in the first round?

There are currently 25 confirmed unseeded teams, all of which Rangers and Kilmarnock will fancy defeating without too much difficulty.

There are sides from the Faroe Islands (B36 Tórshavn), Wales (Connah's Quay Nomads), Ireland (Shamrock Rovers) and Malta (Hibernians).

The team with the lowest co-efficient are Estonian side Narva Trans.

Any notable names in the first round?

Debrecen and Honved are big names in Hungary and have both won the national title within the last five years, while Bosnians Široki Brijeg are regulars in European qualifying rounds and have played Hearts and Aberdeen since 2006.

Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads reached the Irn Bru Cup final this season.

What about the second round?

There are some big names waiting in the second qualifying round. Sparta Prague, Eintracht Frankfurt and Espanyol would all present welcome away days for fans but would make for difficult encounters.

Wolves enter at this stage as could Roma or AC Milan and CSKA Moscow.

If they reach the group stage?

Sevilla, Manchester United, Besiktas Sporting CP, VfL Wolfsburg, Lazio, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Saint-Etienne all enter at this stage.