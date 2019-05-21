Everything Rangers, Aberdeen and Kilmarnock fans need to know about the Europa League - dates, draw, opponents

Have your say

Following Celtic's win over Hearts in the Scottish Cup final Aberdeen were confirmed as Scotland's last entrants into the Europa League.

They join Rangers and Kilmarnock who finished second and third in the Ladbrokes Premiership respectively.

All three teams will start in the first qualifying round.

We take a look at what the clubs and their fans need to know:

When is the draw?

The draw for the first two rounds of qualifying takes place on 19 June.

Third round: 22 July

Play-off: 5 August

When is the first game?

Fans of all three teams should be marking off 11 July in their calendars, that's the date of the first-leg of the first qualifying round.

First round: 11 & 18 July

Second round: 25 July & 1 August

Third round: 8 & 15 August

Play-off round: 22 & 29 August

Are they seeded?

All three teams will be seeded in the first qualifying round.

Rangers and Aberdeen have been handed a boost with the news that they will be seeded in the second round if they progress.

Any further in the qualifying and it will be unlikely but it all depends on the teams who make it through the stages,

Possible opponents in the first round?

There are currently 25 confirmed unseeded teams, all of which the Scottish contingent will fancy defeating without too much difficulty.

There are sides from the Faroe Islands (B36 Tórshavn), Wales (Connah's Quay Nomads), Ireland (Shamrock Rovers) and Malta (Hibernians).

The team with the lowest co-efficient are Estonian side Narva Trans.

Any notable names in the first round?

Debrecen and Honved are big names in Hungary and have both won the national title within the last five years, while Bosnians Široki Brijeg are regulars in European qualifying rounds and have played Hearts and Aberdeen since 2006.

Welsh side Connah's Quay Nomads reached the Irn Bru Cup final this season.

What about the second round?

There are some big names waiting in the second qualifying round. Sparta Prague, Eintracht Frankfurt and Espanyol would all present welcome away days for fans but would make for difficult encounters.

Wolves enter at this stage as could Roma or AC Milan and CSKA Moscow.

However, it will be Kilmarnock who could face them, with Aberdeen and Rangers dodging any mouthwatering ties.

If they reach the group stage?

Sevilla, Manchester United, Besiktas Sporting CP, VfL Wolfsburg, Lazio, Borussia Mönchengladbach and Saint-Etienne all enter at this stage.