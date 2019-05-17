Every player linked with a move to Rangers this summer - from Liverpool star to talented teens
Rangers are planning to supplement their squad with quality rather than quantity this summer.
Manager Steven Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen have drawn up plans with an attacking midfielder the priority. Scroll through to see the players already linked with the club, from Premier League strikers to promising Scottish talent.
1. Sheyi Ojo
The winger is set to replace Ryan Kent. Expected to sign a new long-term deal with Liverpool before arriving on loan.