Every player linked with a move to Rangers this summer - from Liverpool star to ex-England internationals

Rangers are planning to supplement their squad with quality rather than quantity this summer.

Manager Steven Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen have drawn up plans with an attacking midfielder the priority. Scroll through to see the players already linked with the club, from Premier League strikers to promising Scottish talent.

1. Daniel Sturridge

2. Matty Willock

3. Patrick Bauer

4. Charlie Gilmour

