Every player linked with a move to Rangers this summer - from Liverpool star to ex-England internationals

Manager Steven Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen have drawn up plans with an attacking midfielder the priority. Scroll through to see the players already linked with the club, from Premier League strikers to promising Scottish talent.

1. Daniel Sturridge Both Celtic and Rangers are among the favourites to sign the striker who has been released by Liverpool.

2. Matty Willock The former St Johnstone midfielder has been released by Manchester United.

3. Patrick Bauer Rangers, along with Hibs, have been credited with an interest in the Charlton centre-back.

4. Charlie Gilmour Released by Arsenal, the Scottish youth international is a huge Rangers fan.

