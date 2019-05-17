Every player linked with a move to Rangers this summer - from Liverpool star to ex-England internationals
Rangers are planning to supplement their squad with quality rather than quantity this summer.
Manager Steven Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen have drawn up plans with an attacking midfielder the priority. Scroll through to see the players already linked with the club, from Premier League strikers to promising Scottish talent.
1. Daniel Sturridge
Both Celtic and Rangers are among the favourites to sign the striker who has been released by Liverpool.