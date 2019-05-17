Every player linked with a move to Rangers this summer - from Aberdeen stars to Premier League ace
Rangers are planning to supplement their squad with quality rather than quantity this summer.
Manager Steven Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen have drawn up plans with an attacking midfielder the priority. Scroll through to see the players already linked with the club, from Premier League strikers to promising Scottish talent.
1. Graeme Shinnie
The Aberdeen captain was touted to follow in the footsteps of Ryan Jack but signed a deal with Derby County.