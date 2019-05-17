.

Every player linked with a move to Rangers this summer

Rangers are planning to supplement their squad with quality rather than quantity this summer.

Manager Steven Gerrard and director of football Mark Allen have drawn up plans with an attacking midfielder the priority. Scroll through to see the players already linked with the club, from Premier League strikers to promising Scottish talent.

The Aberdeen captain was touted to follow in the footsteps of Ryan Jack but signed a deal with Derby County.

1. Graeme Shinnie

SNS
Will return to parent-club Liverpool but Rangers will do their utmost to retain him.

2. Ryan Kent

SNS
It seemed the defender was on the verge of moving to Ibrox when he was pictured with Steven Gerrard but has opted to stay in France.

3. Mexer

Getty
Released by Birmingham City, Rangers are very keen despite his struggles with Aberdeen.

4. Greg Stewart

SNS
